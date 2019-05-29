LONDON — Marchesi 1824, the Prada-owned Milanese patisserie, opened the doors to its first store outside Italy. Located in the heart of London on 117 Mount Street, the new store comes complete with a pastry counter, bakery and café.

Neighboring designer brands such as Simone Rocha, Christopher Kane and Huishan Zhang, the famous café will offer a wide range of pastries baked daily in-store, chocolates and the traditional Milanese panettone. The back of the shop, which spans 750 square feet, has been turned into a tea room.

The café has been redecorated in a way that respects the building’s pre-existing features and also references its historic shop on Via Santa Maria alla Porta in Milan, creating a balance between past and present.

The shop’s furniture, inspired by the current design of its Milanese counterparts on Via Montenapoleone and in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, feature cherry wood tones and blend in with the original features of the space, such as the visible partition in the entrance hall, the black-veined and yellow marble floors, as well as the original ceiling with exposed wooden beams.

Prada Group bought a majority stake in Marchesi 1824 in 2014 and has since revamped the walls of the cafés with its signature eau de nil paint and dressed staff members in head to toe Prada.