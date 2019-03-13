Marchon Eyewear cofounder Alfred “Al” Berg died Monday at the age of 67.

Along with two business partners, Berg established Marchon in 1983 — becoming the company’s president and chief executive officer. Berg and his partners sold Marchon to VSP Global in 2008. The company now holds some of the biggest licenses in eyewear, including Chloé, Ferragamo and Calvin Klein.

Rob Lynch, VSP Global board member who was the company’s president and ceo when it acquired Marchon said of Berg: “The optical industry lost a true original in Al Berg, cofounder and former president and ceo of Marchon Eyewear. While we are saddened by his passing, Al left an incredible legacy behind, having built one of the world’s greatest and largest eyewear companies, which still thrives today thanks to his vision and competitive spirit.”

Current Marchon ceo and president Nicola Zotta added: “Al Berg was a greatly influential industry leader, serving as the cofounder, former president and ceo of Marchon Eyewear, and friend to many throughout the optical industry. Since cofounding Marchon in 1983, together with Larry Roth and Jeff White, he worked tirelessly for over 25 years to build Marchon into one of the global leaders in the eyewear industry with an extensive portfolio of iconic brands that were distributed in over 100 countries. Al will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we will honor his legacy by continuing to make Marchon the most admired global eyewear company in the world.”

Berg is survived by his wife, Gayle, children Carly and Jarret, granddaughter Arielle and sisters Marjorie Pugatch and Judy Berg.

Throughout his life, Berg and his wife dedicated extensive time to Jewish charities — making donations and holding leadership roles with organizations like Zeta Beta Tau and the UJA Federation of New York, with an aim to combat anti-Semitism.

A funeral service will be held Thursday at Gutterman’s Woodbury Chapel in Woodbury, NY. The family asks that donations be sent in Berg’s name to the UJA Federation of NY.