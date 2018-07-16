DKNY and Donna Karan New York, now both under the wing of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., have signed a new eyewear partner.

Marchon will now oversee eyewear development for the two brands. In doing so, the DKNY label has jumped ship from Luxottica. Marchon previously held the brand’s licenses from 1999 to 2004.

The two companies’ “long-term exclusive licensing agreement,” as Marchon described, entails the design, manufacturing and distribution for sun and optical products for both brands.

DKNY eyewear merchandise will hit retailers for March 2019, while Donna Karan New York will follow “shortly thereafter.” DKNY’s prices will range from $99 to $119 for sunglasses and $129 to $159 for optical frames.

Jeffrey Goldfarb, executive vice president of G-III Apparel Group, said: “Marchon Eyewear’s innovative designs, strong brand portfolio, and global distribution capabilities are a testament to their leadership in this market. Our partnership with Marchon Eyewear is a great example of our ongoing strategy to maximize the worldwide reach of our iconic lifestyle brands, DKNY and Donna Karan New York.”

Nicola Zotta, president and chief executive officer for Marchon, said: “We are immensely proud to be collaborating with G-III and DKNY, one of the most admired American fashion brands in the world. We look forward to crafting unique eyewear collections which exemplify DKNY’s iconic style, as well as to be a part of the brand’s growth and continued legacy of success.”