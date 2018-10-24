Six years after officially launching her M.Patmos brand, Marcia Patmos has opened her first store in Brooklyn.

Located at 380 Atlantic Avenue, the lofty space offers her designs and a range of other products, including art books, records, organic beauty products and home decor. Jewelry from local designers, sneakers from Alumnae upcycled styles from the Los Angeles-based VisionQuest, cashmere blankets and throws from Saved and zero-waste pillows from Oliver Yaphe are some of the pick-up items for sales. Photographer Sarah Bird’s “Trees” exhibition is on view, too.

Patmos said of the opening: “I thought it was a good time, because people are interested in independent designers. There are two things happening. There’s the Amazon world and there’s also people, who like to go into a store to touch things, speak to a person and find special things that you don’t find on Amazon, etc.”

To design the space, Patmos used as many recycled goods as she could, “stalking” The Big Reuse in Gowanus for salvaged goods like mirrors, shelves and other finds. With large bay windows, old wood floors and tin ceilings, the designer wanted the interior to have an industrial feel. She made the clothing racks from plumbing pipes. To keep things light and airy, she polished the gray walls with white in certain areas and used long crème-colored canvas curtains to divide the store into the area where her office and atelier are now housed. Maria Cornejo’s similar set-up is something that Patmos has always admired.

The neighborhood — essentially the crossroads of Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights and downtown Brooklyn — is familiar ground to Patmos, who has lived there for 20 years. Having had pop-up shops in different pockets of New York City was helpful with her on-again, off-again hunt. “I did one last year in the West Village, which was adorable. But it didn’t have good foot traffic, which was a good lesson.”

In between Hoyt and Bond streets, her store’s stretch of Atlantic neighbors several independent-owned retailers like Pachute, Eva Gentry Consignment, Layla, Meg (which recently opened a second location devoted to textiles), Kaight, Steven Alan, City Foundry and GRDN. In addition to the organic hair salon and a Japanese-Russian nail salon near Patmos’ new store, Tres Belle Spa is right around the corner. For a welcome-to-the-neighborhood, Farrow & Ball donated the paint Patmos used to freshen up the space. ”We live in a great community. There are lots of people walking around, who like to talk to people.” she said.

Her own collection’s average retail price is $200 to $500, with the average sale expected to be $250 to $300. There’s also an assortment of affordable pick-up items like lip balm, stationery and Bing Bang jewelry. “It was kind of satisfying that our first sale was two records to a man, because I tried to have some items that are unisex.” Patmos said.

To encourage “a little feeling of community,” Patmos is hosting different events such as a postcard writing one Saturday that is aimed at swing state voters. The gathering will be the third one in which Patmos has been involved with Various Projects and her textile designer friend Rosie Kanellis. “It’s fun also.” Patmos said.

As an alum of the CFDA + Lexus Fashion Initiative, Patmos said one of the upsides was writing a thesis-like “Blueprint for the Future.” That helped to define her business plans, which include the recent launch of a Made in the USA merino collection. With production being done on high-tech machinery from Japan in the Brooklyn Army Terminal, Patmos is only a water-taxi ride or a subway ride away from checking in. “It’s cool to be bringing things back to the U.S. That’s going to be my core group, which I’m expanding on,” she said. “It’s something that we can showcase in the store and talk about.”