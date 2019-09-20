Marco De Vincenzo is showing his spring 2020 collection waterside.

The designer will be the first to stage a runway collection along the Darsena canal, which the municipality has never made available before. The runway event takes place at 5 p.m. on Friday.

“I was looking for a place surrounded by water, because it’s a symbol of the link between different places of the world, a symbol of propagation, as well as mental and physical dynamism,” said De Vincenzo. “Water flows, mixes and connects. I grew up in an island and I always seek for a contact with water in every city I happen to be.”

Located in Milan’s artsy Navigli district, the location has been completely revamped and unveiled in 2015, in conjunction with the Universal Exhibition, or “Expo” held in the city. The area is often animated with passersby and hosts a range of cultural and recreational events throughout the year.

The venue was hinted with the invitation to the show, featuring the “Homecoming” painting by American artist Zoe Hawk, which depicts a group of diverse girls lined up in front of a river. The reflection of their pastel-hued gowns appearing in the water might be a further premonition of what the designer will show on Friday.

In previous seasons, De Vincenzo showed at the Permanente museum, on Piazza Castello and at the Teatro Vetra venues.