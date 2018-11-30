SAY IT WITH A BAG: Italian designer Marco de Vincenzo is supporting the fight against the HIV and AIDS diseases through a special collaboration with Italian nonprofit association Anlaids.

On Dec. 1, to coincide with World AIDS Day, de Vincenzo will donate the entire proceeds from the sale of its Starry bag embellished with the red ribbon to the association. The bag retailing at 1,250 euros can be purchased through Farfetch.

First debuted during the fall 2018 runway show last February, the bag — a white shoulder-style matching a canvas, beaded body with leather piping — shows the red ribbon symbol, traditionally associated with the fight against the disease. The new range of Starry bags featured in the show included several other iterations with different iconographies, including a vigil candle and a dark-skinned hand holding a light-skinned one. Conceived as statement bags, they sent a message of inclusivity.

“I was very young when I had the feeling the issue would have never concerned me. Then movies, documentaries, symbols and eventually real life came through. When people close to me got sick, HIV — like many other things — became part of my life. I discovered in those moments how misinformed we were, how inconsistent our anguish was, but also how much we mistakenly thought the disease was eradicated,” de Vincenzo said.

“I believe Anlaids has been doing a lot in terms of information and support to patients and if today HIV-positive people are less stigmatized is largely due to associations like this one. I would like to support the cause with my small but sincere contribution,” the designer added.

Founded in 1985 by a group of doctors, researchers, journalists and activists, Anlaids was the first Italian nonprofit association dedicated to the HIV and AIDS fight. The organization is active in the support of HIV-positive people, as well as in funding research programs and spreading information and awareness.