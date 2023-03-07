×
Marco Ribeiro Shows Fall 2023 Collection in Snaps

The designer teased his line in a gallery in Paris’ Marais district.

Looks from the Marco Ribeiro RTW Fall 2023 season.
Looks from the Marco Ribeiro RTW Fall 2023 season. Courtesy of Marco Ribeiro

PHOTO OP: Marco Ribeiro teased his fall 2023 collection in photos hanging in a gallery in Paris’ Marais district on Friday evening.

The quirky images, with saturated colors and some gravity-defying hair, were captivating and mysterious. One showed two people sitting side-by-side on chairs on a Paris street. Here, there’s multilayered fashion, with a look including a brown floral shirt worn over a tea green shirt, paired with brown trousers.

A live model sitting in the gallery was wearing the same outfit.

Ribeiro said the collection this season is about enjoying the present and not taking one’s self too seriously.

“That’s why we have this sculptural hair, this idea of going away from what is real,” he explained.

Reality and fantasy blend together in a joyful vibe.

“It’s quite important for me to work with colors,” Ribeiro said. “It is how I express emotions and feelings.”

Marco Ribeiro has a penchant for circles.

A second model, standing in the gallery, was wrapped with black tinsel, allowing Ribeiro to experiment with shapes. That particular look nodded to the designer’s nostalgia for Christmas preparations as a child.

In another photo, models hold brightly hued circles of fabric, in the likes of orange, citrus yellow and tulip red.

“A circle means quite a lot for me,” Ribeiro continued. “You have no clear beginning or ending. The shape is very inviting.”

