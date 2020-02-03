EYE SPY: Chanel has tapped five celebrities, including actress Margaret Qualley and Belgian singer Angèle, to star in its spring 2020 eyewear campaign. The black-and-white portraits, shot by Karim Sadli, also feature Pharrell Williams, Isabelle Adjani and French singer-songwriter Sébastien Tellier.

“Each pair of sunglasses highlights the originality of these inspiring muses,” Chanel said in a statement.

Qualley, who wore Chanel to the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, is pictured peeking out from a butterfly frame in black metal, the attached eyeglass chain a string of white faux pearls.

Angèle, who performed at the party after the house’s Métiers d’Art show in Paris in December, peers out over oval transparent acetate frames attached to a necklace of gray beads. True to her media-shy persona, Adjani remains concealed behind oversize black sunglasses.

Williams, who codesigned a capsule collection with Chanel, also plays it mysterious with black sunglasses embellished with fine metal plaques engraved with a tweed-like motif. Tellier, who played live at Chanel’s spring 2014 couture show and created a summer playlist for the brand, sports rectangular shield glasses lined in tweed.

With a vast network of brand ambassadors and friends of the house, Chanel frequently reunites famous faces in its ad campaigns. In 2017, Williams became the first man to front a handbag campaign for the French house, starring in ads for the Gabrielle alongside Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Caroline de Maigret.

Last year, the house brought together 10 celebrities, including Keira Knightley, Ali MacGraw, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and Lily-Rose Depp, to star in its J12 watch campaign.