HAT’S OFF TO MARGHERITA: Margherita Maccapani Missoni has teamed with Italian hatmaker Cambiaghi on a special capsule collection of head accessories, their sales benefitting the OAfrica not-for-profit organization.

Making its debut during a cocktail party on Thursday at Milan’s Cambiaghi showroom, the “Margherita + Cambiaghi x OAfrica” capsule includes three hat styles where traditional Ghanaian constructions are revamped through Maccapani Missoni’s signature joyful and colorful touch.

“Being the Italian president of OAfrica, I always try to find new ways to raise funds for the association by using my skills and connections,” said the designer, who will debut at the helm of the M Missoni label with the resort 2020 collection. “One day I saw these beautiful hats from Ghana and, inspired by images of María Félix, I decided to embellish them with special fabrics.”

In particular, she enriched the striped straw hats with silk scarves, inspired by the Kente cloths, “which my grandmother [Rosita Missoni] and I have in our homes as bedspreads.”

While the hats are manufactured in Bolgatanga in North Ghana, they are finished and customized by Cambiaghi in the Milan area.

Retailing from 200 euros to 250 euros, the “Margherita + Cambiaghi x OAfrica” capsule will be available at the event on Thursday and will be sold from the second week of December at Cambiaghi online store, as well as at LuisaViaRoma and Net-a-porter.