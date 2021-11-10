×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Sustainability

While Supply Chain Issues Leave Retail Bereft — Resale Ripe for ‘Huge’ Wins This Holiday

Fashion

Missoni Enters China With First Flagship in Shanghai, Tmall Store

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Show Men’s Pre-fall Collection in London

Italian Fashion Industry’s Personalities Front Charity Photo Campaign

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi and Vincenzo Castaldo are supporting the initiative aimed at raising awareness on the importance of palliative care.

From L to R, Francesco, Margherita
From L to R, Francesco, Margherita and Teresa Maccapani Missoni fronting the #datemiunmantello charity photo campaign. Alvaro Beamud Cortes/Courtesy of Vidas

GOOD PICTURES: Marking Italy’s National Palliative Care Day on Nov. 11, fashion industry professionals and a range of other personalities posed in front of the camera for a charity photographic project aimed at raising awareness on the importance of palliative care for patients diagnosed with terminal illnesses.

Launched by Vidas, an Italian association supporting patients with home treatments thanks to a team of specialized health care professionals, the project features siblings Margherita, Teresa and Francesco Maccapani Missoni; Pomellato’s creative director Vincenzo Castaldo; Piero Piazzi, president of Women Management Milan model agency; Milan-based brand adviser Helen Nonini; model Giulia Theller, as well as gallerist Paola Clerico, among other talents.

They were photographed by up-and-coming lensmen Pasquale Abbattista and Alvaro Beamud Cortes, wearing a custom-designed red cape-slash-raincoat. The garment is linked to the dedicated hashtag #datemiunmantello, or #givemeacape, that is being launched on social media to promote the initiative and which appears on each cape.

It nods to the sense of protection, relief and care patients with terminal illnesses enjoy from being taken care at home from the Vidas team, which includes doctors, nurses, social workers, educators and volunteers. Since its foundation in 1982, the association has taken care of more than 39,000 patients.

Piero Piazzi fronting the #datemiunmantello charity photo campaign.
Piero Piazzi fronting the #datemiunmantello charity photo campaign. Pasquale Abbattista/Courtesy of Vidas

Involved talents will post images and a short video from the shooting session on Nov. 11.

The project was spearheaded by architect Paolo Battaglia, who’s been collaborating with fashion brands for 30 years. Over the years, together with his life partner Antonio Ponte, who died earlier this year, he has become close to the Vidas association.

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Margherita Maccapani Missoni, Piero Piazzi Front

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad