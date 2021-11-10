Italian Fashion Industry’s Personalities Front Charity Photo Campaign

GOOD PICTURES: Marking Italy’s National Palliative Care Day on Nov. 11, fashion industry professionals and a range of other personalities posed in front of the camera for a charity photographic project aimed at raising awareness on the importance of palliative care for patients diagnosed with terminal illnesses.

Launched by Vidas, an Italian association supporting patients with home treatments thanks to a team of specialized health care professionals, the project features siblings Margherita, Teresa and Francesco Maccapani Missoni; Pomellato’s creative director Vincenzo Castaldo; Piero Piazzi, president of Women Management Milan model agency; Milan-based brand adviser Helen Nonini; model Giulia Theller, as well as gallerist Paola Clerico, among other talents.

They were photographed by up-and-coming lensmen Pasquale Abbattista and Alvaro Beamud Cortes, wearing a custom-designed red cape-slash-raincoat. The garment is linked to the dedicated hashtag #datemiunmantello, or #givemeacape, that is being launched on social media to promote the initiative and which appears on each cape.

It nods to the sense of protection, relief and care patients with terminal illnesses enjoy from being taken care at home from the Vidas team, which includes doctors, nurses, social workers, educators and volunteers. Since its foundation in 1982, the association has taken care of more than 39,000 patients.

Piero Piazzi fronting the #datemiunmantello charity photo campaign. Pasquale Abbattista/Courtesy of Vidas

Involved talents will post images and a short video from the shooting session on Nov. 11.

The project was spearheaded by architect Paolo Battaglia, who’s been collaborating with fashion brands for 30 years. Over the years, together with his life partner Antonio Ponte, who died earlier this year, he has become close to the Vidas association.