HEADING NORTH: After a successful run at Les Arts Décoratifs in Paris, the exhibition “Margiela: The Hermès Years” is heading to the Artipelag contemporary culture center in Stockholm in October.

Focusing on the Belgian designer’s work as artistic director of women’s ready-to-wear at Hermès between 1997 and 2003, the show opened at MoMu Fashion Museum Antwerp in March 2017. It will be on display at Artipelag from Oct. 26, 2018, to March 10, 2019.

“It shows once again that Martin Margiela remains one of contemporary fashion’s most influential and enigmatic designers. It will be very exciting to reconfigure the show in the striking architecture of the Artipelag museum,” said Kaat Debo, director of MoMu Antwerp.

“One of the thoughts behind Artipelag is to present groundbreaking exhibitions within the realms of both art and design. ‘Margiela: The Hermès Years’ fits that ambition perfectly,” said Bo Nilsson, director of Artipelag.