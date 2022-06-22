Margot Robbie Channels ‘Barbie’ in Starry Pink Statement Pants in New Movie Set Photo

Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world.

On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.

Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will be directed by award-winning director Greta Gerwig, who has worked on critically acclaimed projects such as “Ladybird” and “Little Women.” The film also stars Ryan Gosling, who will play Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken.

Though very little is known about the film, it began production this year — and apparently features an abundance of pink.

Last week, the Warner Bros. Studios, who is developing the film, uploaded a first look at Gosling dressed in character as Ken, sending social media users online into a frenzy on Twitter.

In April, the production company revealed the first photo of Robbie in character, wearing an all-blue outfit in a bright pink retro convertible against a matching pink backdrop.

The movie is scheduled for release July 21, 2023 and will only be available to watch in theaters.

Fans are eager to know more about the film and they can expect some fresh, new twists given Gerwig’s directing style. Her breakout movie “Ladybird,” which starred Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, earned five Oscar nominations. “Little Women,” which also starred Ronan, as well as Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, received six Oscar nominations.

