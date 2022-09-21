Margot Robbie Wears Celine at ‘Amsterdam’ London Premiere 

Margot Robbie is continuing her standout style streak on the red carpet.

The Oscar-nominated actress attended the London premiere of her upcoming film “Amsterdam” on Wednesday night walking the red carpet in a Celine dress. Robbie’s Celine look consisted of a black, cutout dress with a matching cape, which she paired with Messika jewelry. She was styled by Kate Young.

Robbie walked the red carpet alongside costars Rami Malek, Christian Bale and Andrea Riseborough, as well as director David O. Russell.

Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, David O Russell, Margot Robbie and Christian Bale at the premiere of “Amsterdam” in London on Sept. 21. AFP via Getty Images

This is Robbie’s latest standout look during the “Amsterdam” press tour. Earlier this week, Robbie attended the film’s New York City premiere wearing a two-piece, white lace look from Chanel’s resort 2022 collection. She later appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she wore a blue, polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich.

“Amsterdam” is a comedic thriller that tells the story of three friends who find themselves at the center of a murder investigation. The star-studded cast includes Bale, Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana and others. The film hits theaters on Oct. 7.

Robbie has become known for her red carpet style. As a Chanel ambassador, the actress typically wears pieces from the design house. For instance, last year she attended the Oscars wearing a silver metallic, floral-designed dress from Chanel.