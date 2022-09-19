×
Margot Robbie Wears Lace Chanel Look at ‘Amsterdam’ Premiere

The actress was joined at the premiere by Rami Malek, Christian Bale, John David Washington and others.

Margot Robbie at the premiere of
Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Amsterdam" on Sept. 18 in New York City. Variety via Getty Images

Margot Robbie attended the premiere of her latest film in an eye-catching look.

The Oscar-nominated actress walked the red carpet for the premiere of her new film, “Amsterdam,” on Sunday night in New York City wearing a look from Chanel’s resort 2022 collection. Robbie’s look consisted of a strapless white jersey top paired with a tiered white lace skirt. She paired the look with Chanel Comète white gold earrings with pearls and the Chanel Camélia ring in white gold. Her look was styled by Kate Young.

Robbie was joined at the premiere by the likes of Rami Malek, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Michael Shannon, Drake and others. 

Rami Malek and Margot Robbie at the world premiere of “Amsterdam” held at Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 18 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images

As a Chanel ambassador, Robbie has regularly worn standout looks from the design house over the years. Most recently, Robbie attended last year’s Oscars wearing a silver metallic, floral-designed Chanel dress. 

“Amsterdam” is a comedic thriller directed by David O. Russell and tells the story of three friends who find themselves at the center of a murder investigation. The star-studded cast includes Bale, Robbie, Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana and others. The film hits theaters on Oct. 7.

Margot Robbie at the world premiere of “Amsterdam” held at Alice Tully Hall on Sept. 18 in New York City. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images
