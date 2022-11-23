×
Margot Robbie Suits Up in Chanel Tweed for BAFTA’s Retrospective Conversation on Her Work

The actress discussed her upcoming film "Babylon" and the blockbuster hits of her career.

Margot Robbie attended BAFTA: A Life in Pictures with Margot Robbie in London on Tuesday wearing an all-black Chanel ensemble with statement buttons.

In honor of the event, which discussed Robbie’s successful film career, the actress wore a black jacket with floral-shaped buttons, black wide-leg pants and a black undershirt.

Robbie signed with Chanel as a brand ambassador in 2018, first appearing in a campaign for the Coco Neige line photographed by Chanel’s former artistic director, the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The look Robbie wore was from Chanel’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection designed by creative director Virginie Viard.

Viard built Chanel’s collection around brand ambassador Kristen Stewart, who opened the show with a black-and-white clip shown on wraparound screens of the actress answering a reporter’s questions about the meaning of life.

Robbie worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young to create her look for the event. Young recently dressed Robbie in a green Bottega Veneta dress for her attendance at the 2022 Governors Awards. The stylist also works with Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore and Selena Gomez.

For makeup, Robbie taped Chanel makeup artist Patti Dubroff, who gave the actress a minimalist look with a matte lip and mascara. Hairstylist Bryce Scarlett parted her hair down the center and pinned half of it in the back with a bow, then let the rest cascade in a flowing wavy style.

BAFTA: A Life in Pictures with Margot Robbie was a career retrospective with the Academy Award-nominated actress and producer. The in-depth discussion, hosted by Briony Hanson, explored Robbie’s body of work and her upcoming film “Babylon.” The discussion also touched on some of her other blockbuster films, including “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “I, Tonya.”

