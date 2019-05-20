FRAGRANCE FACE: Chanel has named Margot Robbie as the house’s new fragrance ambassador.

The Australian-born actress has been a Chanel fashion ambassador since 2018 and fronted the Coco Neige collection for fall-winter 2018-2019. She joins fragrance faces including Lily-Rose Depp, Kristen Stewart and Keira Knightley at the French luxury house.

She will play the part of Sharon Tate in the upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” directed by Quentin Tarantino and due to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. Robbie recently starred as Queen Elizabeth I in Josie Rourke’s “Mary Queen of Scots.”

She was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya,” which Robbie produced through LuckyChap Entertainment. That production company, launched in 2014, aims to tell stories with strong female characters crafted mostly by women directors and writers.

Robbie’s breakout acting role was in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” in which she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

More from WWD.com:

The Gipsy Kings Entertain Guests at Annual Finch & Partners Filmmakers Dinner

Coty Architects Bernd Beetz, Stephen Mormoris Start New Fragrance Business