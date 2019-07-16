FRAGRANCE FACE: Margot Robbie will front the upcoming scent Gabrielle Chanel Essence, Chanel said on Tuesday.

The house in May announced that the Australian-born actress had become its new fragrance ambassador. She’d fronted the Coco Neige collection for fall 2018 and been a Chanel fashion ambassador since last year.

Gabrielle Chanel Essence — conceived by the French luxury brand’s in-house perfumer Olivier Polge and Chanel’s laboratory of fragrance creation and development — is meant to be an olfactory interpretation of Gabrielle Chanel. The scent is built on four white flowers: jasmine, ylang-ylang, orange blossom and tuberose.

Gabrielle Chanel Essence will launch Sept. 1 in Europe, the U.S., Canada, Latin and Central America, South Africa and Australia.

Robbie joins fragrance faces at Chanel that include Lily-Rose Depp and Keira Knightley.

Robbie will play the part of Sharon Tate in the upcoming movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” directed by Quentin Tarantino. She recently starred as Queen Elizabeth I in Josie Rourke’s “Mary Queen of Scots.”

The actress was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya,” which Robbie produced through LuckyChap Entertainment. That production company, which she helped found in 2014, aims to tell stories with strong female characters crafted mostly by women directors and writers.

Robbie’s breakout acting role was in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street,” in which she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.