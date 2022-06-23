×
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 23, 2022

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken in Matching Western-Inspired Outfits for Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

The Oscar-nominated actress will star alongside Ryan Gosling in the anticipated movie about the iconic doll.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen
Margot Robbie is living in a Barbie world.

On Tuesday, new photos of the actress on the set of her upcoming movie “Barbie” surfaced online, showing her in a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. She also wore a pink paisley scarf around her neck and her long blond hair down in loose waves.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new Barbie movie. 22 Jun 2022 Pictured: Margot Robbie Barbie. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871009_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new “Barbie” movie on June 22, 2022. APEX / MEGA
Robbie will star as the titular character in the movie, which will be directed by award-winning director Greta Gerwig, who has worked on critically acclaimed projects such as “Ladybird” and “Little Women.” The film also stars Ryan Gosling, who will play Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken.

New photos of the stars on set reveal Gosling and Robbie wearing matching Western-inspired outfits, with Gosling wearing a black cowboy outfit with white fringe detailing, boots and hat.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new Barbie movie. 22 Jun 2022 Pictured: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie Barbie. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871009_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling seen together filming scenes for the new “Barbie” movie on June 22, 2022. APEX / MEGA
Though very little is known about the film, it began production this year — and apparently features an abundance of pink.

Last week, the Warner Bros. Studios, who is developing the film, uploaded a first look at Gosling dressed in character as Ken, sending social media users online into a frenzy on Twitter.

In April, the production company revealed the first photo of Robbie in character, wearing an all-blue outfit in a bright pink retro convertible against a matching pink backdrop.

The movie is scheduled for release July 21, 2023 and will only be available to watch in theaters.

Fans are eager to know more about the film and they can expect some fresh, new twists given Gerwig’s directing style. Her breakout movie “Ladybird,” which starred Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, earned five Oscar nominations. “Little Women,” which also starred Ronan, as well as Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh, received six Oscar nominations.

Margot Robbie Gives a Read of Her Literary Taste in Chanel Video

Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Everything to Know About the Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

