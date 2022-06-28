×
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Go Rollerblading in Neon ‘90s Looks for ‘Barbie’ Movie

The two have been tapped to play Barbie and Ken for the upcoming movie, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Malibu Barbie! Margot Robbie and Ryan
By Far
Dorsey
Funboy
Le Specs
View ALL 11 Photos

Barbie and Ken are back at it again.

On Monday, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling dressed in character once more for their upcoming “Barbie” movie, wearing matching neon pink and lime retro ensembles reminiscent of ‘90s workout gear. Both stars were also wearing rollerblades as they were seen filming in Venice Beach, Calif.

Robbie has been tapped to play the titular character, while Gosling will star as her iconic boyfriend Ken.

This week, Will Ferrell was also seen rollerblading in a pink suit in Venice Beach. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian and actor will play the chief executive officer of a toy company that may or may not be Mattel, Barbie’s parent company.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are the perfect Barbie dolls on the set of their new movie. They were seen skating around Venice joking round as they filmed a fun scene. 27 Jun 2022 Pictured: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA872880_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of “Barbie.” Snorlax / MEGA
Over the last few weeks, both Gosling and Robbie have sent the internet swooning over their pictures on set together. Last week, the duo were seen in Western-inspired outfits on set, with Robbie wearing a hot pink vest and matching flared pants, both of which were adorned with glittering star designs. Gosling wore a black cowboy outfit with white fringe detailing, boots and hat.

Though very little is known about the film, it began production this year — and apparently features an abundance of pink.

Last week, Warner Bros. Studios, which is developing the film, uploaded a first look at Gosling dressed in character as Ken on their social media channels, sending social media users into a frenzy on Twitter.

In April, the production company revealed the first photo of Robbie in character, wearing an all-blue outfit in a bright pink retro convertible against a matching pink backdrop.

The movie is scheduled for release July 21, 2023, and will only be available to watch in theaters.

Will Ferrell Suits Up in Rollerblades With Margot Robbie for New ‘Barbie’ Movie Scenes

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Channel Barbie and Ken in Matching Western-Inspired Outfits for Upcoming ‘Barbie’ Movie

Warner Bros. Reveals First Look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie

