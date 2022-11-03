×
Margot Robbie Suits Up in White Proenza Schouler Look With Black Lace Details for WSJ. Magazine Innovation Awards

The actress joined an extensive list of celebrities in honoring changemakers and creatives.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )
Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie attended the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City, suited up in white.

To celebrate the annual awards ceremony, the actress wore a white blazer and matching wide-leg flared pants from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection. Under the jacket she had on a black lace button-down shirt.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City. Getty Images

The brand’s spring 2023 collection took inspiration from co-creative director and cofounder Lazaro Hernandez’s Cuban roots. Gender and cultural identity were also large themes of the show.

Robbie worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young to create her look. Young also works with Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )
Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City. Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I

For makeup, Robbie went for a nude lip, a hint of rose-colored blush, mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a wavy style.

Earlier this year, Robbie was on the promotional circuit for her film “Amsterdam,” where she costars alongside Rami Malek and Christian Bale. The London premiere of the film saw the star sporting a Celine dress and Messika jewelry.

Over the summer, Robbie was seen filming “Barbie,” a live-action film based on the world-famous doll, where she stars alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. The film aligns with the Barbiecore trend that has fed fashion’s current obsession with pink. The movie is scheduled to debut in 2023.

The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards recognizes changemakers in various industries from entertainment to art. Honorees included Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Anthony Vaccarello and Anitta.

