Maria Cornejo Collaborates With Wangechi Mutu to Mark the Artist’s New Museum Exhibition

The exclusive dress will be available at the museum store and through the Zero + Maria Cornejo boutique.

Zero + Maria Cornejo x Wangechi Mutu
A look by Zero + Maria Cornejo x Wangechi Mutu. Courtesy zero + maria cornejo

Maria Cornejo has collaborated with artist Wangechi Mutu to mark the artist’s forthcoming solo survey exhibition at the New Museum in Manhattan.

Cornejo, a longtime fan of the Kenyan-born artist, created an exclusive dress featuring a digital print of Mutu’s “History of the Different Classes of Uterine Tumors.” The piece is from Mutu’s 2004-05 series of collages made using vintage medical prints.

“As a woman, I’ve always been concerned about our right to decide what is best for ourselves and our bodies,” said Mutu in a statement about the dress collaboration. “These prints were made on illustrations showing diseases that afflict the female sexual reproductive system and remind me that our bodies are being weaponized against us, but that we can also use them to fight inequality and injustice. In many countries where the right to terminate an unwanted pregnancy does not exist, and in the United States where rights are being stripped away, women are not safe or free until all of us are safe and free.”

The silk dress retails for $795 and will be available to purchase at the New Museum store and in the Zero + Maria Cornejo online shop and NoHo boutique starting Tuesday.

Mutu and Cornejo previously collaborated in 2014 to mark the 15th anniversary of the brand; the designer tapped 15 artists, including Mutu, to select their favorite Zero Maria + Cornejo pieces.

“Wangechi Mutu: Intertwined” opens to the public on March 2 and will remain open through June 4. The survey exhibition will feature more than 100 of Mutu’s works including collage, sculpture, painting, video and performance.

Wangechi Mutu, History of the Different Classes of Uterine Tumors, 2004–05. Portfolio of twelve digital prints and mixed-media collage. 23 x 17 in (58.4 x 43.2 cm) each.
Wangechi Mutu, History of the Different Classes of Uterine Tumors, 2004–05. Portfolio of
twelve digital prints and mixed-media collage. 23 x 17 in (58.4 x 43.2 cm) each. Courtesy the artist and Vielmetter Los Angeles

