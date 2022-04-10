Maria Grazia Chiuri Honored at NMWA Spring Gala 2022

×
Chiuri was honored in D.C. alongside Judy Chicago and Mellody Hobson.

Mellody Hobson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Judy
Mellody Hobson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Judy Chicago Ben Rosser/BFA.com

On Friday in Washington, D.C., the National Museum of Women in the Arts honored Maria Grazia Chiuri, artist Judy Chicago and Mellody Hobson, co-chief executive officer and president of Ariel Investments, at the museum’s annual spring gala. The night, which was sponsored by Dior and was the first spring gala for the museum since 2019, featured a performance by Charlotte Day Wilson and drew D.C. art patrons in their black-tie best.

The evening was co-chaired by Ashley Davis and Marlene Malek, and the Ambassador of France, Philippe Étienne, served as honorary diplomatic chair. It marked the first of a string of honors for Chiuri, who will next travel to New York to be recognized at the Brooklyn Artists Ball on Tuesday.

