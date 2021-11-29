×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Business

Holiday 2021: A Good Start, But What Happens Next?

Men's

Do Gender-neutral Handbags Spell the Demise of the Man Bag?

Maria Sharapova Wears Couture Dress Made From Water Bottles at 2021 Fashion Awards

The tennis champion attended the Fashion Awards Monday night in a look created in collaboration between Iris van Herpen and Evian.

Maria Sharapova Wears Couture Dress Made
Maria Sharapova Sputnik via AP

Maria Sharapova combined high fashion and sustainability at the Fashion Awards.

The tennis champion attended the annual awards ceremony on Monday night in London wearing a custom dress created in a collaboration between Iris van Herpen and Evian. The sustainable dress, named the “Mimesis,” is designed with fabric made from recycled Evian bottles and organic silk and features the three-dimensional look that van Herpen is known for. Sharapova is a global brand ambassador for Evian.

“Collaborating with Evian on this project has been a great experience, particularly as we have shared sustainability goals and desire to reduce our impact on the planet,” van Herpen said in a statement. “Designing a couture dress with a fabric created from Evian bottles has enabled us to join forces and create a stunning garment that aims to inspire and encourage plastic recycling. I hope this dress will shape people’s perception of upcycling and recycling plastic by reinforcing the different forms the product life cycle can take, highlighting that we all have the power to change our future for the better.”

Related Galleries

Maria Sharapova Wears Couture Dress Made from Water Bottles
Maria Sharapova in Iris van Herpen

The dress was designed through state-of-the-art laser-cut techniques, with hundreds of recycled fabric petals placed in a triangular and cross-sectional pattern. The layered pieces and soft blue color peeking through the dress are meant to mimic wave patterns and represent water.

Next year the dress will be showcased at the Green Metropolis’ launch show in Amsterdam, which is an exhibition founded by the fashion designer and produced by “leading experts in the field of couture, architecture and nature.”

The collaboration comes as Evian is striving toward its commitment of having all of its plastic bottles made from 100 percent recycled materials by 2025.

READ MORE HERE: 

The Most Memorable Moments from the Fashion Awards 

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings 

Maria Sharapova Talks Fame, Social Media, Naomi Osaka and More 

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Maria Sharapova Wears Dress Made From

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad