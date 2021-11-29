Maria Sharapova Wears Couture Dress Made From Water Bottles at 2021 Fashion Awards

Maria Sharapova combined high fashion and sustainability at the Fashion Awards.

The tennis champion attended the annual awards ceremony on Monday night in London wearing a custom dress created in a collaboration between Iris van Herpen and Evian. The sustainable dress, named the “Mimesis,” is designed with fabric made from recycled Evian bottles and organic silk and features the three-dimensional look that van Herpen is known for. Sharapova is a global brand ambassador for Evian.

“Collaborating with Evian on this project has been a great experience, particularly as we have shared sustainability goals and desire to reduce our impact on the planet,” van Herpen said in a statement. “Designing a couture dress with a fabric created from Evian bottles has enabled us to join forces and create a stunning garment that aims to inspire and encourage plastic recycling. I hope this dress will shape people’s perception of upcycling and recycling plastic by reinforcing the different forms the product life cycle can take, highlighting that we all have the power to change our future for the better.”

The dress was designed through state-of-the-art laser-cut techniques, with hundreds of recycled fabric petals placed in a triangular and cross-sectional pattern. The layered pieces and soft blue color peeking through the dress are meant to mimic wave patterns and represent water.

Next year the dress will be showcased at the Green Metropolis’ launch show in Amsterdam, which is an exhibition founded by the fashion designer and produced by “leading experts in the field of couture, architecture and nature.”

The collaboration comes as Evian is striving toward its commitment of having all of its plastic bottles made from 100 percent recycled materials by 2025.

READ MORE HERE:

The Most Memorable Moments from the Fashion Awards

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Maria Sharapova Talks Fame, Social Media, Naomi Osaka and More