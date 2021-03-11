Maria Tash, the founder and designer of her eponymous jewelry label, has launched a capsule collection of linear diamond earring charms.

“I wanted to design an extension of our bestselling eternity rings that emphasizes beauty and detail from all angles. This goal was achieved by using new mechanisms to create controlled motion, and by incorporating two styles into one piece of jewelry. My new charms feature double-sided gemstones that are low profile and can be reversed for two distinct aesthetics,” Tash commented. “The studs can also be flipped for a diamond or gold face. Both the charms and studs move with the wearer, and I designed several lengths and gem combinations so clients can layer and create dramatic pairings.”

The “Charm Capsule Collection 2021” includes an evolution of the brand’s signature Diamond Eternity Ring through two new linear diamond bar designs: the Diamond Eternity Bar Charms and the Diamond Eternity Bar Threaded Charm Earrings. Each piece offers versatile styling through its reversible, lightweight design — each charm can be added to the front or back to any earring and worn on the front side (jewel-facing) or back (solid gold-facing).

Ranging in lengths from 7mm to 50mm, the Diamond Eternity Bar Charms come in two combinations — white diamond with blue sapphire and white diamond with black diamond — from $295 (for 7mm) up to $1,395 (for 50mm). The Diamond Eternity Bar Threaded Charm Earrings come in three lengths (7mm to 18mm) in yellow, white and rose gold and retail from $360 to $545. The new collection is now available on mariatash.com, libertylondon.com and in select Maria Tash locations.