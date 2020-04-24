Maria Tash has been at the forefront of experiential jewelry retail. The piercing artist helped popularize luxury piercing jewelry made from precious metals and stones, opening stores that serve as both fine jewelry boutique and piercing salon.

Now that her six retail locations are closed due to coronavirus lockdowns, Tash is bringing her experience online. The jeweler has begun offering complimentary virtual piercing checkups, conducted via FaceTime and Google Hangouts. The appointments will be available in five languages: English, Spanish, French, Italian and Arabic.

The 15-minute time slots will match consumers with piercing artists to review healing, post size, jewelry changes and any other piercing-related questions.

“The recent launch of virtual piercing checkup technology provides us with a way to stay connected to our clients globally, and we can continue to be an expert resource for anyone with questions on piercing, healing, ring and post sizing, and aftercare,” Tash said in a statement.

“It’s a wonderful and rare opportunity to meet and speak with my senior, lead piercers from my stores around the world for complimentary advice…They give our piercers the opportunity to be creative, share their deep knowledge and inspire, as well as allay client piercing concerns while simultaneously fostering their vision for a curated body,” added Tash.