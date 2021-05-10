Mariah Carey Releases Pride Month Merchandise Collection

Mariah Carey is looking to her lexicon of hit songs to celebrate 2021 Pride Month.

The music icon is releasing a Pride Month merchandise collection inspired by some of her best-selling albums and hit songs. The collection includes athleisure wear pieces like T-shirts, tank tops, hoodies and shorts in retro styles designed with tie-dye, rainbow and glitter details.

The nostalgic collection takes inspiration from Carey’s hit songs like “Loverboy” and “Heartbreaker” with the song names appearing on the apparel. The collection also includes accessories like baseball hats, face masks, socks and a “shade” festival fan designed in a rainbow colorway.

Standout pieces from the collection include a black T-shirt featuring an image of Carey wearing a T-shirt designed with the name “Billie,” which references the character she played in the 2001 film “Glitter.” Other pieces include a matching black hoodie and shorts that feature Carey’s signature butterfly logo in a rainbow colorway.

Carey has previously ventured into fashion design during her career. The singer had teamed with HSN in 2010 to launch a lifestyle brand, which offered jewelry, footwear and fragrances.

The Mariah Carey Pride Month merchandise collection is available now on the singer’s web site and ranges in price from $15 to $60.

Read more here:

Inside Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas Residency Michael Costello-Designed Wardrobe

Cardi B and Reebok to Release ‘Mommy & Me’ Sneaker Collection

Everything to Know About Amazon’s ‘Making the Cut’ Season Two

Iris Apfel Celebrates Her 100th Birthday With Zenni Eyewear Collaboration

WATCH: How Cardi B’s Style Has Changed Over Time