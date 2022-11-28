×
Mariah Carey Pumps Up the Volume in Red Christian Siriano Dress With Flared Tulle Tail for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

The singer performed her hit Christmas single "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the parade.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- "2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" -- Pictured: Mariah Carey -- (Photo by: Cara Howe/NBC via Getty Images)
Mariah Carey performs at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24. Cara Howe/NBC via Getty Images

Mariah Carey performed at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24, wearing a statement red ball gown.

The singer, who arrived to both celebrate Thanksgiving and kick off the holiday season with her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” wore a long-sleeved red gown with ruched sleeves and a ruched bodice, finished off with a flaring tulle tail, custom designed by Christian Siriano.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- "2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" -- Pictured: Mariah Carey -- (Photo by: Cara Howe/NBC via Getty Images)
Mariah Carey performs at the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24. Cara Howe/NBC via Getty Images

Carey, often referred to as the Queen of Christmas (although she didn’t get the official trademark rights to the title), lived up to the designation by wearing a bejeweled tiara by Swarovski and a diamond necklace. She also sported two of her signature diamond butterfly rings and a diamond bracelet.

She also accessorized with a red umbrella with dangling crystal accents, which caused many viewers to take to social media and ask what the umbrella was for, given that it wasn’t raining.

In an Instagram post, Siriano posted a picture of Carey’s performance in the dress saying, “Mariah said don’t worry if the stage isn’t big enough for the dress we will just make it bigger.”

The singer was joined on stage for her performance by her twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Moroccan wore a festive red Christmas sweater, while Monroe wore an all-white ensemble, including a tutu, tiara and fairy wings as they acted as her mother’s background dancers.

In addition to her performance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Carey has also filmed a holiday special for CBS debuting on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET. Carey has also debuted a new children’s book for the holiday titled “The Christmas Princess,” published on Nov. 1.

Outside of music and books, Carey also collaborated with jewelry brand Chopard earlier this year for The High Jewelry Collection Chopard x Mariah Carey and the Happy Butterfly x Mariah Carey capsule collection.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

