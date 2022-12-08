×
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2022

Fashion

Chanel Métiers d’Art 2023

Beauty

Serena Williams Launches Wellness Brand

Fashion

Chinatown L.A.: Where to Shop, Eat and What to See

Mariah Carey Graces ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ in Black Bodysuit and Matching Maxiskirt

The Grammy-winning songstress appeared on Wednesday's episode of the late-night talk show.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Mariah Carey during Wednesday’s December 7, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Mariah Carey on the "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" episode, which aired on Dec. 7. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Mariah Carey chose an all-black outfit for her appearance on the “Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday. For the occasion, the songstress wore a ribbed bodysuit with a matching skirt, creating a dress illusion.

Carey wore the Alaïa ribbed long-sleeve bodysuit, which had a plunging scoop neckline, paired with the Gradient ribbed-knit maxiskirt by Dion Lee, which included a high side slit. To complete her look, Carey added the Alaïa Openwork bustier belt, which features intricate detailing on the border.

When it came to accessories, Carey wore a pair of Alexander McQueen Molten Pavé earrings. To coordinate her outfit, Carey strutted in a pair of Miu Miu vinyl and mesh pumps, which had a crystal-studded mary jane strap and were decorated in artificial crystals.

For her look, Carey worked with Wilfredo Rosado. Her signature honey blonde tresses were styled with a side swoop bang. Carey’s hair was styled by Danielle Priano, who has done hairstyles for Vanessa Hudgens, Lindsay Lohan and Hailey Bieber.

When it came to makeup, Carey wore black eyeliner, dark contour and smokey eye shadow.

Carey joined the “Late Night” episode to appear on “The Colbert Questionert,” where Colbert asked her a series of humourous questions.

The Grammy-winning singer has showcased her standout style many times. On Monday, while performing at the Moët & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration in New York, she wore a black strappy slip gown with chain-link straps by Jonathan Simkhai. To the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24, she wore a custom red Christian Siriano gown with dramatic ruching throughout.

Carey, who calls herself the Queen of Christmas (a title she attempted to trademark in 2021 but has since been denied), is gearing up to release a number of things this holiday season. The singer, who is responsible for the holiday anthem “All I Want for Christmas,” is set to debut her 2022 CBS holiday special on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. She also published a children’s book last month, titled “The Christmas Princess.”

