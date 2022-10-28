×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Signs NewJeans Singer Hanni as Ambassador

Beauty

Sephora’s Artemis Patrick on Differentiation, Driving Results and Diversification

Fashion

Crystal Bridges Museum Gala Brings Fashion Crowd to Bentonville, Arkansas

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host ‘The Hair Tales’ Celebratory Dinner

"The Hair Tales" is a new docuseries on Hulu produced by Oprah, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis.

Mariah Carey, Michaela Angela Davis
Mariah Carey and Michaela Angela Davis Jason Crowley/BFA.com

“It can feel like it’s just a conversation about hair,” Tracee Ellis Ross says to Oprah in a scene from the new docuseries “The Hair Tales,” “but it’s not.”

“It never is,” Oprah says back to her. 

The new six-part series, produced by Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis, has premiered its first two episodes on Hulu and was celebrated this past week with a dinner at the Boom Boom Room at The Standard High Line hotel. Mariah Carey joined Ross and Davis, along with Gayle King, in hosting the event, which recognized the premiere of the show, which was created by Davis. 

Related Galleries

The show, as Ross says in an episode, is “using hair as a metaphor for us to be with the humanity of us as Black women.” Throughout the series, six women — Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, rapper Chika, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Winfrey — discuss their own relationships to their hair.

Carey brought her daughter Monroe to the event in a rare public appearance; Davis cowrote Carey’s 2020 book “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” alongside the music icon, and is also cowriting Carey’s upcoming children’s book “The Christmas Princess.”

Unable to attend in person, Winfrey sent a surprise video message for the dinner guests from her home in Montecito, California.

“This was quite a journey — a pleasurable journey, to get Black women to have the fullest expression about our hair and share our stories in a way that bonds us as we deserve to be,” Oprah told the room. “I am so delighted that you’re doing this party tonight. I would be there at your party if I wasn’t already hosting a party for ‘Queen Sugar’ celebrating the seventh and final season. So after we all have some delicious foods, we’re going to watch ‘Hair Tales’ and join you all in the celebration. West Coast, East Coast…enjoy everybody.”

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe. Jason Crowley/BFA.com
Mickalene Thomas, Rich Dennis, Gayle King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela Angela Davis
Mickalene Thomas, Richelieu Dennis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gayle King and Michaela Angela Davis. Jason Crowley/BFA.com
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Hot Summer Bags

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host "The Hair Tales" Premiere Dinner

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad