Antidote Curates Stages Mariette Pathy Allen Photo Exhibit

SOLO SHOW: Antidote Curates, with the support of Gucci, is holding the first solo exhibition in Paris of trailblazing American photographer Mariette Pathy Allen.

Pathy Allen has for more than four decades been photographing nonbinary and transgender people.

“Through her artistic practice, the photographer — a pioneer in spotlighting these people — has helped raise the awareness among the general public and change the perception of gender diversity,” Antidote Curates said in a statement.

Antidote Curates is the new publication accompanying biannual fashion magazine Antidote, founded and directed by Yann Weber. Out starting in September, each issue of Antidote Curates highlights the work of an artist.

Running through Feb. 10 at 20 Rue des Gravilliers in Paris, the “Mariette Pathy Allen” show includes 36 prints, taken between the end of the ’70s until 2010.

Each of the prints is for sale, in numbered and signed editions, as are various posters. Forty percent of their proceeds will be donated to the Acceptess-T association, which defends the rights of the most vulnerable transgender people in France. It fights transphobia, serophobia and discrimination against sex workers by facilitating access to health services and decent living conditions.

Antidote’s roots in fashion include a unisex vegan clothing line, launched in 2018. Called Antidote Care, it is based on upcycled deadstock and vintage items featuring zero animal materials.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Antidote Magazine to Unveil Clothing Line

How Five Independent Magazines Are Exploring More Than Fashion

Ken Downing Joins Hearst Magazines as It Prepares to Launch Luxury E-commerce Marketplace