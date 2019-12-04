If you’re looking for Marigay McKee, try Cambridge.

Massachussetts, not England.

McKee, who is managing partner at Fernbrook Capital and founder of MM Luxe Consulting, has enrolled in Harvard Business School Executive Education, where she’s currently taking a one-week course on women on boards. It’s a residential program at Harvard Business School, where she’s tackling case studies about companies such as Snapchat, Allergan, Starbucks, Rubbermaid and Siemens.

“Not very fashion-focused,” said McKee, who called the program and professors “great.” There are 12-hour days and four hours of reading a night. “It’s a great course for women ceo’s,” said McKee, noting there are 134 women in the class, which she called “an amazing group.”

McKee, who was previously president of Saks Fifth Avenue, said she signed up for all the relevant women’s courses, boards and corporate strategy.