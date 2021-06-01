The Marilyn Monroe Estate and blockchain platform, Ethernity Chain, has released “Marilyn Monroe Metamorphosis,” a curated collection of art by today’s emerging artists from all around the world in honor Marilyn Monroe’s milestone 95th birthday.

“Marilyn Monroe Metamorphosis” will be available for auction for 72 hours starting today at 1 p.m, EST, exclusively at marilynmonroeforever.com, which features the artwork, artists statements and the opening bid requirements.

Inspired by her status in the world of pop culture, the artists featured envision Monroe in a manner that propels her legacy forward while recognizing her storied history as a powerful woman who made her own way in the world.

Monroe, who was born Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, transformed herself from humble beginnings to mega star, playing comedic blonde bombshell characters. She became one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1950s and early 1960s. Among her films were “The Seven Year Itch,” “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” and “How to Marry A Millionaire.” She died on Aug. 4, 1962, from a drug overdose.

The artists participating in “Marilyn Monroe Metamorphosis” are Blunt Action, Starving Al, Aitana Basquiat, Grace Casas, Drella Drexler, Jason Ebeyer, Andrew Holzmeister, Blake Kathryn, Vasya, Vincent Viriot, and Bloo Woods.

The artists span the globe. For example, Basquiat is a 3D designer and artist from Spain; Woods is a motion designer, 3D artist and animator based in Atlanta; while Viriot is a motion artist and director based in Paris. Opening bids start at around $5,000.

“Marilyn Monroe’s persona has captured the imagination of artists, creators, and art collectors for decades,” said Jim Gibb, creative director, The Marilyn Monroe Estate. “From Richard Avedon to Andy Warhol to Cindy Sherman to Willem de Kooning, artists have made the iconic actress an indelible part of American contemporary art. Through groundbreaking NFT technology, her image will continue to fascinate and inspire the art community through this new medium.”

Nick Rose, founder and chief executive officer of Ethernity Chain, said, “Ethernity is honored to be the first platform to continue Marilyn’s legacy from the era of Pop Art to the era of NFTs and the blockchain. There could not be a more iconic first female celerity to drop on Ethernity.”

Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited-edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards released by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereal Network, it strives to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes.

