Marilyn Monroe, The Laundry Room Link for Collaboration

The Laundry Room, a Los Angeles-based leisure brand known for its loungewear, will launch The Laundry Room x Marilyn Monroe collection series. The first series will be available to purchase Nov. 19 at Shop.tlroom.com.

The collection, titled “I Am Marilyn,” includes co-branded art on trendy oversize T-shirts, French terry jumpers and relaxed jogger sweat sets, all sized as unisex. The leisurewear pieces feature Marilyn Monroe Estate photo archives, the icon’s signature, and some of her famous quotes, such as “The happiest time of my life is now.”

I am Marilyn look from The Laundry Room x Marilyn Monroe collection. Johanna Siring

The collection also features Marilyn A-Z, a personalized style for every letter in the English alphabet inspired by Milton H. Greene’s famous 1955 photograph of Monroe wearing a red cashmere sweater.

“Marilyn Monroe embodies the spirit of The Laundry Room: classic, forward-thinking and rebellious,” said Joseph Pauline, cofounder and chief brand officer of The Laundry Room. “An active pioneer for gender equality, body positivity and the civil rights movement, Marilyn’s power rushes through all of veins; her legacy transcends time and space. I am Marilyn and Marilyn A-Z were designed to unite everyone who connects with her everlasting spirit. There’s a little Marilyn in all of us…A-Z.”

An “I Am Marilyn” look from The Laundry Room x Marilyn Monroe collection. Johanna Siring

Dana Carpenter, executive vice president, entertainment, Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Marilyn Monroe Estate, said, “Marilyn’s legacy as a style and beauty icon is unrivaled and her name is synonymous with female empowerment. The Laundry Room consistently champions strong women with powerful voices, making them a perfect partner for the Marilyn brand.”

The collection, which is assembled in China and finished in California, retails from $49 for a T-shirt to $158 for a varsity jacket. It will be available for purchase in department stores in 2022, but Pauline said he couldn’t reveal which ones yet.