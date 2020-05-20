DIGITAL DEMOCRATIC SHOW: Marimekko is going digital this spring.

Since 1992, the Finnish brand has feted the beginning of the warm season with an open-air fashion show at the Esplanadi Park in Helsinki. Due to the current situation, the brand decided to transform the show into a digital event, with a little help from its fans.

Marimekko is asking its followers to film their own runway show wearing an outfit from the brand and the digital content will be reposted on Friday on the label’s Instagram account creating a collective, democratic fashion show.

“In these exceptional and uncertain circumstances, we at Marimekko see our mission to bring joy to the everyday lives of people as more meaningful than ever,” said Marimekko president and chief executive officer Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko. “To safeguard the health and safety of our customers and personnel, we naturally will not be arranging the traditional summer fashion show in the Esplanadi park this year, but we still want to come together with our community to find some joy and positivity amidst this unusual time. We are constantly inspired by our community and are very excited to invite everyone to participate in this inclusive runway from the safety of their homes.”

In keeping with the brand’s traditional open-air show format, which always includes music sessions, Finnish singer Vesala will perform live on Marimekko’s Instagram account at 5 p.m.