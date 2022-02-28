Marina Rinaldi Partners With Sara Battaglia on Capsule Collection

FLAWLESS JOY: Marina Rinaldi for the first time teamed with Sara Battaglia for the creation of a capsule collection, which will hit stores in September and was unveiled during Milan Fashion Week.

A graduate of the Brera Academy of Fine Arts, Battaglia is known for her range of handbags and for Marina Rinaldi she designed a circular bag with pleated sides, one of her distinctive design features.

The collection is called Absolutely Flawless for Marina Rinaldi as Battaglia explained that she was inspired by the 2004 George Michael song “Flawless (Go to the City),” whose video featured a diverse cast in terms of ethnicity, age and body shape, introducing the theme of inclusiveness and diversity dear to the designer and to the brand. “Also, I wanted the collection to express joy,” she said. “You can see life in pink with these pair of sunglasses with a thick white frame and contrasting pink lenses.”

The collection included bold designs and strong colors, seen in a bright yellow belted puffer coat embellished with a large frill. She added faux fur to a skirt from the hips down and paired a multicolored knit sweater embellished with extra-long fringes and decorative knots with high-waisted denim palazzo pants. “I always say rainbow is my favorite color,” she said with a smile.

Battaglia offered another strong message with a floor-length tunic jazzed up by abstract maxi prints in black and white or pink and white. “It’s as if a dancing hand would just add brush strokes to the fabric. It conveys a sense of freedom and joy,” she said.

“I’ve always played with proportions and I like to contrast them using unexpected materials,” Battaglia said. “The purpose of my work is to continue to celebrate the femininity and beauty of women. What in the past would’ve been considered flaws, I now highlight as strengths and qualities that should no longer be hidden but accentuated. I find anything too perfect boring.”

A handbag by Sara Battaglia for Marina Rinaldi. image courtesy of Marina Rinaldi

Last year, Marina Rinaldi, which has long been promoting body positivity and is part of the Max Mara Group, tapped Marco de Vincenzo to design two capsule collections. Previously, the brand worked with a range of designers, including Tsumori Chisato, Stella Jean, Fausto Puglisi, Roksanda Ilincic and Antonio Berardi.

The message of inclusivity and women’s empowerment have always been central to Marina Rinaldi’s strategy, through collaborations on collections and communications campaigns over the years with the likes of Patricia Arquette and Ashley Graham. Precious Lee has been fronting ad campaigns for the brand, including for Sara Battaglia’s capsule.