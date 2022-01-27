Marine Serre Launches Campaign, Website

GOING LIVE: Marine Serre is honing her messaging.

The eco-futuristic designer launches campaign imagery for her spring 2022 collection as well as a revamped website Thursday.

The campaign continues the theme of the “Ostal 24” film created for her spring 2022 collection, presented in September, featuring images of “a community that inhabits a remote place framed in a time that has no metrics.” The photos feature familiar elements of domesticity, yet have a disquieting feel.

“I want people to feel the beauty and the simplicity of being together and finding joy in cooking, eating, dancing, practicing yoga,” said Serre, who in the past favored shows with an eco-apocalyptic theme. She continued, “and at the same time recognize that every day we make choices that have an impact, so how can we be more responsible in the decisions we make?”

The website, designed by Paris creative agency Period, aims to offer a more inclusive approach and more prominence for the label’s “regenerated” products, which use upcycled fabrics, and feature strongly in the spring offering.

“We conceived our new website using our core values as our inspirations,” said Serre. “Upcycling was one of the main elements we wanted to build this shopping experience around, creating new ways of diving into the collections and allowing our community to discover unique pieces.”