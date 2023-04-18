EXCLUSIVE: Marine Serre Takes Over the Selfridges Corner Shop

LONDON — Selfridges has transformed its Corner Shop store into a Marine Serre atelier.

The luxury department store has invited the French designer to take over the area until May 13 with customization workshops and exclusive pieces.

This is the brand’s first pop-up store in London and it coincides with Selfridges’ Worn Again, an experimental project focused around second-hand and circularity.

Each time a new brand takes over the Corner Shop, the space is refurbished to match the aesthetic of the guest brand.

Marine Serre at the Selfridges Corner Shop. TIM CHARLES

“In designing the Corner Shop installation, I wanted visitors to have the opportunity to explore how we place the Marine Serre house holistically within the environment,” said Serre in a statement.

Serre’s space is an intimate atelier decorated with vintage furniture; two couture dresses on display; an upcycled T-shirt dress from her spring 2023 Hardcore Couture collection, and a denim belt dress from the spring 2023 State of Soul collection.

Each of the dresses will be available for made-to-order requests, taking about one to two months.

The brand’s atelier team will be in London from Thursday to April 23, where customers can bring in vintage pieces to be transformed into T-shirts.

Selfridges will launch Marine Serre’s first sneaker and on the last weekend customers can bring in their own clothes to be printed with the brand’s signature moon crescent.

The department store has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of circular transactions to come from circular products and services by stocking brands that meet its environmental and ethical standards.

Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing their deadline to 2040 instead of 2050 as a promise to the Climate Pledge.