Mario Lopez Talks Real Essentials Ambassadorship and ‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’ With New Lifetime Movie Musical

The actor has a slate of things to celebrate this holiday season.

Mario Lopez reveals his Real Essential top picks and poses with his kids
Mario Lopez and his kids for Real Essentials.

Holiday season happens to be one of Mario Lopez’s favorite times of the year. This holiday season has been a particularly good time for him.

For starters, earlier this month, he got to showcase his first project with athleisure brand Real Essentials as its new brand ambassador. His first campaign included Mario’s Top Picks, which featured his favorite products, including joggers, pullover hoodies and mesh shorts.

As a father of three, Lopez sees Real Essentials as a must-have line.

“Real Essentials products are great because of their affordability,” Lopez said. “They have a ton of options, and it’s great for families trying to shop during a time when a lot of people are struggling economically. I spend a lot of time at home with my family, and athleisure is my jam.”

Mario Lopez with his sons.

Lopez was a Real Essentials customer for several years before they entered a formal partnership. When he was approached by the Real Essentials team to become a brand ambassador, it was a seamless partnership.

In addition to Real Essentials, Lopez has a slate of things to celebrate this holiday season. He, his wife Courtney Lopez, and their kids, Gia, 12, Dominic, 9, and Santino Rafael, 3, are set to be on the first float for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The day after that, his new movie “Steppin’ Into the Holiday” debuts on Lifetime.

“’Steppin’ Into the Holiday” is a throwback to the old school kind of musical,” Lopez said. “There’s dancing, romance, comedy and it’s all set around Christmas. I was also an executive producer on this film, and I’m happy with the way it turned out. My wife in plays a part in the movie as my character’s ex.”

While Lopez has had his share of formal dance training, he got to polish up his dance skills for this film and had the privilege of working with two-time Emmy-nominated choreographer Spencer Liff.

Lopez stars opposite country singer and television star Jana Kramer in the movie. Kramer became a natural choice for the role due to her musical skills and she was also living in Nashville, Tennessee, where the movie was shot.

Among his other projects, Lopez is also a host on “Access Daily” and on “Access Hollywood.” He also his radio show “On with Mario,” which is nationally syndicated.

“Steppin’ Into the Holiday” premieres on Lifetime on Nov. 25. The movie stars Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Cheri Oteri, Carla Jimenez, Mario Cantone, Courtney Lopez and Terri Hoyos.

