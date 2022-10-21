×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye

Accessories

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

Fashion

Fashion Collabs Create Viral Moments for McDonald’s

Marion Cotillard Sports Stripes for Chanel’s Star-studded High Jewelry Collection Dinner

The actress is an ambassador for Chanel appearing in campaigns for Chanel No.5.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Marion Cotillard attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Marion Cotillard chanel dinner high jewelry collection. and Chloe Zhao
Jurnee Smollett
Kaitlyn Dever
Andra Day
View ALL 26 Photos

Marion Cotillard attended Chanel’s dinner celebrating their 1932 high jewelry collection on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The actress, who is also a brand ambassador for the house, was outfitted in a full Chanel ensemble. Her look included a black and white striped jacket with cap sleeves with floral detail and matching trousers.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Marion Cotillard attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 high jewelry collection on Thursday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The look was accessorized with the diamond “Comete” brooch, bracelet, necklace and ring.

Related Galleries

Cotillard went for a soft pink lip and a bold, smoky eye makeup. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a wavy style.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Marion Cotillard attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 high jewelry collection on Thursday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Chanel is known for dressing many celebrities. The brand has named many Academy Award-winning actresses, from Nicole Kidman to Cotillard herself, as brand ambassadors, and regularly dresses stars for award ceremonies and red carpet events.

Cotillard was tapped as the face of Chanel No.5 in February 2020, appearing in the brand’s ad campaigns for the famed fragrance. In October of last year, Cotillard also helped fete a Chanel No.5 High Jewelry collection dinner during Paris Fashion Week.

Outside of her ventures with Chanel, Cotillard just finished filming “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom,” which releases next year.

The 1932 jewelry is inspired by Coco Chanel’s original 1932 designs, specifically her “Bijoux de Diamants” collection. The collection includes 77 designs created under the leadership of Patrice Leguéreau, Chanel’s director of their Fine Jewelry Creative Studio. Guests included Marion Cotillard, Jurnee Smollett, Rachel Zoe, Kaitlyn Dever, Andra Day and Rainey Qualley.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Hot Summer Bags

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Marion Cotillard Does Stripes at Chanel High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad