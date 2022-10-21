Marion Cotillard Sports Stripes for Chanel’s Star-studded High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Marion Cotillard attended Chanel’s dinner celebrating their 1932 high jewelry collection on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The actress, who is also a brand ambassador for the house, was outfitted in a full Chanel ensemble. Her look included a black and white striped jacket with cap sleeves with floral detail and matching trousers.

Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 high jewelry collection on Thursday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The look was accessorized with the diamond “Comete” brooch, bracelet, necklace and ring.

Cotillard went for a soft pink lip and a bold, smoky eye makeup. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a wavy style.

Marion Cotillard attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 high jewelry collection on Thursday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Chanel is known for dressing many celebrities. The brand has named many Academy Award-winning actresses, from Nicole Kidman to Cotillard herself, as brand ambassadors, and regularly dresses stars for award ceremonies and red carpet events.

Cotillard was tapped as the face of Chanel No.5 in February 2020, appearing in the brand’s ad campaigns for the famed fragrance. In October of last year, Cotillard also helped fete a Chanel No.5 High Jewelry collection dinner during Paris Fashion Week.

Outside of her ventures with Chanel, Cotillard just finished filming “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom,” which releases next year.

The 1932 jewelry is inspired by Coco Chanel’s original 1932 designs, specifically her “Bijoux de Diamants” collection. The collection includes 77 designs created under the leadership of Patrice Leguéreau, Chanel’s director of their Fine Jewelry Creative Studio. Guests included Marion Cotillard, Jurnee Smollett, Rachel Zoe, Kaitlyn Dever, Andra Day and Rainey Qualley.