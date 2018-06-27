ART HOUSE: The fruits of French artist Marion Verboom’s six-month residency at Manifattura Thélios — a new state-of-the-art eyewear entity dedicated to LVMH Group’s portfolio of brands — will soon be unveiled. A book documenting her experience there is due to be published by RVB Books, with an exhibition at the Jérôme Poggi gallery in Paris scheduled for the end of year.

Working with Thélios artisans, Verboom at the site — based in the heart of the eyewear district in Longarone, Italy — has been experimenting with reinterpreting acetate and metal in unprecedented forms, colors and arrangements, according to a statement from the group. Inaugurated in April, Thélios, a joint venture between LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Marcolin, is already producing eyewear collections for Céline, Loewe and Fred.

The project marks the third residency under LVMH Métiers d’Art aimed at creating alchemy between artists and the expertise and raw materials essential to the luxury group. Focused on leather goods, the first two residencies took place at the group’s Tanneries Roux and Riba Guixà tanneries.

The exchange pushes the artists and artisans to “learn [new things] and surprise themselves, proving that it is possible to go even further into the emotion that material can conjure,” said Jean Baptiste Voisin, chief strategy officer for the LVMH Group and president of LVMH Métiers d’Art.