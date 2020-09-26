FERRAGAMO’S FRIENDS: English actor Paapa Essiedu, from the 2020 television series “I May Destroy You,” flew in from London to catch the Salvatore Ferragamo show.

“It seems like we have all the birds here,” he said, trying to speak above the sound of screeching birds in the background, which set the tone for the Hitchcock-esque atmosphere of Luca Guadagnino’s short movie that was projected ahead of the show, held at Milan’s late Baroque Rotonda della Besana.

“It’s great to be here, after all of us were stuck at home for what feels like seven or eight months,” said the actor, who was flying back to London the following day. Essiedu said he was filming a new movie but could not share details. “In the U.K., some productions have restarted, but it’s going to be a long time before things come back to normal,” he offered.

Marisa Berenson flew in from Paris. “It was OK, I am very careful and I cover myself up,” she said of her concerns about the virus.

Berenson was very curious to see the film by the acclaimed director, who conceived it as the ad campaign for Ferragamo’s spring season. Berenson worked with Guadagnino on his 2009 film “I Am Love.” “It was a beautiful movie, he is a very talented director and I am curious to see what he’s done for Ferragamo,” she said. “He always realizes very different and innovative films, they are always very interesting.”

Guadagnino also directed a documentary on Ferragamo’s namesake founder, “Salvatore — Shoemaker of Dreams,” unveiled at the Venice Film Festival out of competition earlier this month.

Berenson has been keeping busy. During the lockdown, she wrote a book, “Marrakesh Flair,” published by Assouline and in August she finished filming “Connemara,” directed by Isild Le Besco. In November, she will be on the set of a new movie.