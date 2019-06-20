Marissa Fuchs’ wedding proposal has gone viral on Instagram, but not for the reasons she might have intended.

The budding fashion influencer and director of brand partnerships at Goop set social media into a mini-frenzy over the elaborate scavenger hunt her boyfriend, Gabriel Grossman, set up to propose to and marry her, all taking place within the span of four days. While Fuchs’ growing follower base has been fixated on her extensive Instagram Stories documenting each step, her employer may not be happy with the stunt.

According to a source close to Goop, company leadership was surprised by Fuchs’ extensive branding effort and had no involvement in the social media proposal or knowledge of it ahead of time. Fuchs has also removed her job title from her Instagram bio, replacing it with the hashtag #WhereIsGabe.

Fuchs’ viral content has resulted in a number of publications, including The Atlantic speculating if the proposal was staged. Late Wednesday, a pitch deck — usually used for advertising campaigns and to pull in revenue for various business opportunities — for the scavenger hunt surfaced online, detailing the itinerary for each location Fuchs would be in: New York City, the Hamptons, Miami and Paris. Included were scheduled times to post videos on Instagram at each location. The pitch also outwardly asks for brands to “align with this momentous occasion” (meaning pay or offer free product for promotion) and states that the proposal will come to life “with the help of Marissa’s most beloved brands.” According to reports, the pitch was shown to brands prior to the scavenger hunt, likely in the hopes of locking in sponsorships.

On the scavenger hunt with Fuchs, Elicia Blaine Evans, formerly on the social media teams of Michael Kors and Audi, took to Fuchs’ Instagram to address these reports, saying that she helped Grossman create the deck as part of a “logistical plan” and that it doesn’t cover the end of the scavenger hunt.

While it’s unclear if Fuchs has scored brand partnerships for the scavenger hunt, her Instagram Stories have featured and tagged a number of fashion brands, including LoveShackFancy, Ramy Brook, Tumi and Jade Trau, thanking them for products.

With two more days left of Fuchs’ elaborate Insta-engagement, it’s expected that more information will unfold. She’s already posted at least 300 Stories images documenting each step of the event.

Read more here:

Inside In Goop’s Health Summit 2019

Exclusive: Camila Coelho Announces Namesake Fashion Line

Goop TV Show Said Heading to Netflix

WATCH: A Look at Camila Coelho’s Fashion Line at Revolve