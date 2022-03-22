×
Mark Beckham to Leave CFDA

He will be moving to Mexico to start a real estate business.

Mark Beckham at the Tom Ford
Mark Beckham at the Tom Ford and CFDA New York Fashion Week dinner in 2019. Clint Spaulding/WWD

Mark Beckham, a key part of the team at the Council of Fashion Designers of America, will be leaving the company at the end of the month, WWD has learned.

Beckham, vice president of marketing and communications for the organization, sent out a “farewell” email to clients Tuesday afternoon saying his time at CFDA was “a rewarding experience,” but he has decided to exit his position on March 31 to move to Mexico “to begin the next adventure.”

Beckham told WWD he will be launching a real estate agency in Puerto Vallarta. “It has been an amazing seven years at the CFDA but time for something new,” he said.

Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of CFDA, said Beckham oversees events, editorial and marketing for New York Fashion Week and other events, but each of those areas has a team in place that will take over his responsibilities — “that’s the plan.”

On a personal note, Kolb said Beckham has “done a great job” during his tenure at the organization. “We appreciate everything he’s done and wish him the best in the future.”

Before joining CFDA, Beckham was with IMG as vice president of global sales and business development in the fashion division. He was also with Prometheus Global Media, Here Media and Condé Nast.

