LONDON — Accessories label Mark Cross is joining Amazon’s by-invitation Luxury Stores platform with a new gifting suite that makes its debut Wednesday.

The gifting suite will stock a mix of small leather goods including wallets and passport covers; games and home decor items; as well as the label’s newly-launched Essentials range, which features small pouches made from upcycled materials, and designed to hold the year’s essential product, the hand sanitizer.

Prices ranged between $175 and $2,990.

The label’s chief executive officer Ulrik Garde Due described the gifting range as a “key strategic initiative.” He said that making it available on Amazon Luxury Stores will enable the brand to maximize its reach and to make use of the online giant’s speedy delivery services and free returns policy.

“Mark Cross’s launch in Luxury Stores allows us to reach a larger audience and to offer our customers Amazon’s Prime shipping benefits and return policy, while still staying focused on the luxury consumer,” said Garde Due, adding that it will also add “a layer of ease and familiarity” to customers’ shopping experiences during a holiday season when e-commerce will dominate.

He said that Amazon’s offer – spanning merchandising and storytelling tools, autoplay images and in-motion graphics – was another reason for joining the Luxury Stores platform.

The gifting suite will run throughout the month of December with new products to be added after the holidays, according to Garde Due.

Mark Cross follows in the footsteps of labels such as Car Shoe, Oscar de la Renta, Roland Mouret, and Clé de Peau Beauté, which have all joined the luxury platform, which is located within the Prime app. At the moment, the platform is accessible by-invitation to eligible Prime members in the U.S., with new features and launches in the works.

“Fashion is important to our customers, therefore it’s important to us. We’re always listening to, and learning from, our customers, and we were inspired by feedback from Prime members who wanted to be able to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store. We want to surprise and delight customers with engaging shopping experiences, and feedback from customers will help Amazon expand and enhance Luxury Stores,” said an Amazon spokesperson.