Mark Cuban Invests in Recycling Venture, Major League Soccer Renews Adidas Deal

NEW INVESTMENT: A report released earlier this month by Markets and Markets projects textile recycling to grow into a $9.4 billion market opportunity by 2027. So what better an idea than a service allowing consumers to recycle their clothes without ever having to leave home and help solve a 17-million-ton textile waste problem?

It’s a concept former MAC cosmetics marketing executive Amelia Trumble turned into a business she cofounded in July of 2020 called Retold Recycling, and it drew the attention of the ABC startup game show “Shark Tank.“ Last Friday, the episode featuring Retold Recycling finally aired, affording founders Trumble and Alan Yeoh the chance to exhale under the lifted weight of months-long confidentiality agreements. Of the four sharks, including guest investor Emme Grede of Good American fame, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban displayed the most interest, and when the dust from the negotiations settled, Cuban and Retold Recycling were business partners, the former getting 25 percent of a stake in the company and the latter $300,000 to invest.

The Retold model follows a fairly familiar concept. For $14.50, or $0.49 less than what ThredUp charges, a customer can request a biodegradable bag capable of holding 5 pounds be delivered to their home, fill it with used clothing and home textiles such as towels and bed sheets, leave it for the mail carrier to ship it back to the nearest of three regional hubs in the continental U.S., and Retold Recycling facilitates the rest.

“There are a lot of companies in this space doing very large volumes of textile recycling,” Trumble, Retold’s CEO, told WWD sister publication Sourcing Journal on Monday. “The thing is that a lot of them are very [business-to-business] focused and they don’t like [dealing with individuals]. We all come from a consumer marketing background, so we’re able to bring that consumer interaction to the landscape, basically.”

All that’s asked of customers, Trumble said, is for the clothes to have been washed.

“It’s really only things that are very soaked in oil or paints…that are problematic,” said Trumble, who pointed out to “Shark Tank” judges that Retold gets roughly $0.10 per pound from its recycling partner. “They all get shipped off to our recycling partners’ depots and they’ll clear items through their own thrift stores. Then it gets put into a sort of marketplace where other companies can buy into the inventory and then they will produce what they need for it.”

The biggest challenge, and one of Cuban’s chief concerns, was the shipping cost associated with carting each bag back to Retold and how it’s such a huge unknown, case by case.

“We don’t know what the volume is of what the customer is going to put inside. They might just put in some panties and socks, or they might put in something quite heavy like a duvet cover,” Trumble said. “So it’s an interesting part of our model that the actual value of that label isn’t triggered until it’s scanned in the postage system.”

Prior to “Shark Tank”, the only seed funding Retold sought was a small friends and family round. The number-one priority for Cuban’s money is to leverage more affordable logistics.

“We have volume through Mark’s network, and through the platform of the show — that gives us greater negotiating power to be able to ship to more hubs,” Trumble said. “The great thing though, is with our model, it’s all based on USPS routes, so everything is sort of like slow freight and gathered in those existing routes. It’s not like we’re adding truck[s] and adding emissions or anything like that; we’re sort of playing into existing networks.” — MATT HICKMAN

NEW DEAL: Major League Soccer and Adidas are continuing their partnership. On Wednesday, the MLS announced a multiyear extension with the athletic company. Under the agreement, Adidas will continue as the official supplier for the MLS, its clubs and youth academies.

According to WWD and FN sister brand Sportico, the deal is a six-year extension that will pay the league $830 million through 2030.

Players from Chicago Fire FC celebrate the goal by Luka Stojanovic of Chicago Fire FC against Inter Miami CF during the first half at Drv Pnk Stadium on Aug. 18, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Getty Images

Since 1996, Adidas has been a founding, strategic partner of the professional soccer league in North America, helping it grow its business. Adidas will continue to bolster key development efforts, such as MLS Next Pro and MLS Next, which aims to foster the pro-player pathway from the youth academies through to the MLS.

As part of the renewed, long-term agreement, Adidas will remain the official sponsor, footwear provider and apparel provider, outfitting all clubs with jerseys, shoes, training gear and sideline apparel, as well as the official match ball for all MLS properties.

“It is incredible to see the growth and success of the league and soccer in North America and the work that has been done,” Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden said in a statement. “Soccer is an important part of our history and who we are at Adidas. We are committed to helping grow the game and could not be more excited as we approach the 2026 World Cup hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.”

MLS commissioner Don Garber added: “Adidas had been helping to drive the popularity of MLS and the sport of soccer in North America for generations and we look forward to working closely with them to accelerate our growth leading into and following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

This month, Major League Soccer enters its 28th season. — NIKARA JOHNS