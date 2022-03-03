From Mark Zuckerberg to Steve Jobs, A Look at Past and Present CEO Uniforms

When it comes to everyday style as a chief executive officer of a multimillion- or billion-dollar company, it seems many have a go-to formula.

Whether it exudes an effortless laid-back vibe of a tech enthusiast or a classic dress suit or even a fraternity brother with a hint of chic, it seems anything goes. However, this may depend on the industry.

As years go by, more CEOs have opted for a more casual everyday attire, particularly in the age of start-ups or tech. Meanwhile, the leaders of banks keep it sophisticated with their suits and occasional polo tops and slacks.

Here, WWD breaks down the attire of some of the most well-known CEOs, both past and present. Scroll on for more.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg JS/AAD/STAR MAX/IPx

When we think of Zuckerberg, the image of him wearing a hoodie or zip-up and jeans while he was a student at Harvard comes to mind. After all, he was a college student when he founded .

As years went on, with , now rebranded as Meta, growing in immense popularity since it launched almost two decades ago, it seems Zuckerberg has not yet completely grown out of his boyish college student style.

The billionaire is almost always seen in a dark gray T-shirt paired with dark-wash jeans, only changing his shoes between sneakers, loafers or sometimes slides. But don’t be fooled — most of those said gray shirts are reportedly specially made by Brunello Cucinelli and are said to cost between $300 to $400.

Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink

Elon Musk Patrick Pleul/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Musk, who is the CEO of multiple companies, has experienced an interesting evolution when it comes to dressing. Originally from South Africa, the entrepreneur initially started off as your typical chief executive officer, wearing suits for the most part.

In recent years, Musk has not been shy about his eccentric personality, somewhat humorous online presence, particularly on , and his Leonardo DiCaprio-esque style of dating. When he was with singer Grimes, he was no longer hiding his unique personal style on the carpet (i.e. Met Gala 2019).

Though he still likes to opt for high-end designer pieces when it comes to suits and blazers, he isn’t opposed to a nice graphic T, pair of jeans and sneakers.

Steve Jobs, Apple

Steve Jobs in 2007 ASSOCIATED PRESS

After wearing only black turtlenecks for most of his tenure at Apple, the staple piece is now synonymous with the late businessman.

Jobs was known to have worn this ensemble for at least a decade, from the ‘90s until his death in 2011, exceedingly loyal to the black turtleneck, Levi’s 501 jeans and white dad sneakers, particularly New Balance.

Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos

Elizabeth Holmes in 2015 Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Inspired by her idol in Steve Jobs, Holmes copied his everyday style by also wearing a black turtleneck with black trousers almost every day when she was CEO of the now-defunct tech company Theranos.

In dressing like him, Holmes hoped to be as successful as Jobs in his innovations and creations while he was at Apple.

To have people take her more seriously, she almost always also had her hair in a messy updo and reportedly lowered her voice to sound more authoritative in a still male-dominated industry. To top it off, she also wore a red lip every day.

A new Hulu series “The Dropout” about the now-disgraced founder and Theranos premiered on Thursday, with Amanda Seyfried playing Holmes.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala Sipa USA via AP

Bezos initially started off like your typical CEO of a multibillion-dollar company, wearing the usual suits, polos and blazers.

However, in recent years, Bezos has been undergoing a more eclectic makeover, wearing some of the most interesting choices such as Casablanca silk ’70s boogie printed blouse on New Year’s Eve.

Bezos also upped his style since he started dating Lauren Sánchez.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft

Satya Nadella AP

When Nadella took over as CEO, the businessman was immediately recognized for his grasp of elegant and professional style.

Though he dresses similar to other tech entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, such as polos, button-downs, trousers and nice blazers, Nadella distinguishes himself from his counterparts in his shoes. Instead of the casual loafers or white sneakers, he opts for none other than Lanvin.

Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global and The Huffington Post

Arianna Huffington at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sipa USA via AP

Huffington, who stepped down from the CEO role of The Huffington Post in 2016 to focus on Thrive Global, is distinguishable from her elegant long-sleeved dresses and perfect blowout hair.

She also urges other women to repeat their outfits, as she does herself, wearing the same dresses at events, conferences and even red carpets, emphasizing that in doing so would save time and energy.

She even posts on Instagram about wearing the same outfit, along with the hashtag “repeats” as a campaign to “encourage women to repeat outfits they love to counter the competitive advantage men have when it comes to dressing.”

Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan

Jamie Dimon AP

In the endless pools of “finance bros” in this world, Dimon tends to stand out a little bit more due to his more European chic grasp of a professional and out-of-office sense of style.

Of course, in the banking industry, it makes sense the businessman is constantly in suits, but when he cheers on his favorite tennis players in the U.S. Open, which JP Morgan sponsors, he opts for a simple, form-fitted polo.

It also helps that in 2016, the company loosened their dress code for their employees to wear business casual attire as opposed to just the suit-and-tie.

Jane Fraser, Citigroup

Jane Fraser AP

Fraser makes history as the first woman CEO of Citi as well as the first woman to head a major U.S. bank. Like Huffington, Fraser keeps it professional and sleek in her midi business dresses. It seems Fraser also has an affinity for different hues of blue.

Tim Cook, Apple

Tim Cook AP

Like his Silicon Valley counterparts, Cook’s wardrobe as the CEO of Apple is simple and straightforward in his cashmere pullovers, button-downs and trousers, and the occasional formal tuxedo.

However, his variation in his everyday closet is much more diverse than his predecessor in Steve Jobs, who mostly opted for a black turtleneck.

Jack Dorsey, and Block Inc.

Jack Dorsey AP

Mostly private and low-profile about his goings-on during his tenure as CEO of Twitter (he stepped down in November 2021, with Parag Agrawal taking over), Dorsey somewhat resembles the highly intelligent kid in school who mostly kept to himself.

His outfits during his outings have for the most part been almost all-black, whether it be a black hoodie and black jeans or a black leather jacket, which complemented his more scruffy facial hair.

Dorsey also founded and is currently the CEO of the company Square, now known as Block Inc.

READ MORE HERE:

WWD Report Card: The Jeff Bezos Style Crisis

Meta Shares Insights on the Current State of Women-led Small Businesses

Jack Dorsey Leaves Twitter CEO Role