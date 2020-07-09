In lieu of a resort collection, Merlette designer Marina Cortbawi opted to present an “Essentials Capsule” for the season. Cortbawi mentioned that she had already designed a large pre-spring array, but after speaking day after day with her retail partners and buyers during the early days of quarantine, she decided the collection would be better fit for spring 2021.

Within the “Essentials Capsule,” a palette of light beige, black, white and inky blue is offered on best-selling and iconic airy Merlette silhouettes. The designs felt fresh, especially in signature silhouettes where Cortbawi infused traditional Japanese techniques and designs. Stitch resist Shibori designs, commissioned from U.K.-based award-winning textile artist, Jane Callender, were digitally printed onto flounced, easy dresses and smocked blouses while Sashiko embroidered flowers delicately adorned frocks.