Reebok is teaming once again with streetwear designer Eric Emanuel to debut the “Reebok x Eric Emanuel Club C” sneaker this week.

Following the success of their first shoe collaboration, the “Eric Emanuel x Reebok Question Mid” men’s basketball shoe, the duo joined forces to create a “back to school”-inspired, everyday shoe. The Club C is a classic all-white leather sneaker with vibrant pops of color on the lining and heel (which features a debossed Eric Emanuel logo), offered in four collegiate-inspired colorways for $110. All of the styles will be available to purchase exclusively on Emanuel’s site on Aug. 14, while the purple, red and blue colorways will be available globally on Reebok’s e-commerce starting Aug. 21 (the collaboration will not be restocking).