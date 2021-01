This month, Rimowa launched a new “Never Still” collection of multiuse soft bags designed to intersect function with luxury. The five-piece unisex range includes small, medium and large-sized backpacks, a weekender bag and a tote ranging from $840 to $1,680; each piece is comprised of durable water-repellent soft canvas with leather detailing, made in Italy and features the LVMH-owned brand’s distinct details such as monogram, logo and signature grooved design.