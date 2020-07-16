Opening Ceremony and Teva have teamed once again to release a capsule collection of versatile, summer sandals inspired by urban explorers.
“When Opening Ceremony first teamed up with Teva in 2014, Carol [Lim, cofounder of Opening Ceremony] and I were excited to partner with such an iconic brand that we loved when growing up in California, exploring the outdoors,” said Humberto Leon, cofounder of Opening Ceremony. “With this collection, we wanted to continue taking Teva’s innovative, functional designs to create something even bolder than we had before.”
The capsule includes two updated versions of the duo’s prior designs: the Flatform Universal, a colorful platform for $100, and the Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator, a strappy 100 percent recycled polyester gladiator offered in monochromatic black or tan for $125. The capsule marks the fourth collaboration collection, and final drop of the series, between the two and is available on both brands’ web sites and select retailers worldwide.